Ronaldo praises medics fighting virus after accepting pay cut

ROME – Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his followers from his native island of Madeira, urging them to stay at home and support health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this difficult moment for the whole world, let's be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones," the striker wrote Monday on Instagram. "Stay home and let's help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives."

Ronaldo left for his native Portugal after Italy went into into lockdown on March 9 to be with his mother, who had been hospitalized in late February.

"Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering," he wrote in an earlier post.

Ronaldo was the first Bianconero who left Turin after the league was suspended; he was followed by Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa. Three Juve players, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have tested positive for the virus.