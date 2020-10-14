Ronaldo returns to Italy despite coronavirus infection
MADRID - Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Italy to complete his quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus on international duty, according to a report on Wednesday.
The A Bola sport newspaper in Portugal said the 35-year-old Juventus forward Ronaldo departed for Turin from Lisbon airport in a private plane.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he could not explain how Ronaldo came to be infected with the coronavirus while with the national squad.
"Since Monday we have been completely locked in," Santos was quoted by Portuguese media on Wednesday. "The workers and players have come in and otherwise no one."
Ronaldo had his positive test revealed by the Portuguese federation on Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's Nations League match with Sweden in Lisbon. He had previously played against France for Portugal on Sunday.
Unidos dentro e fora do campo! 🇵🇹👏🏽👊🏽 #todosportugal pic.twitter.com/4bQSUIPm2m— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 12, 2020
The Juventus forward will also miss club games including in the Champions League as he isolates.
Santos said Ronaldo was "doing well" and was symptom free. He too does not understand "how it could have happened," the coach added.
