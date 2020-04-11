Ronaldo warned to adhere to lockdown rules

CAPE TOWN – Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by authorities in Portugal after he was photographed training at a stadium in Madeira during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

According to Metro.co.uk, the Juventus forward is currently back in his home country after his club allowed players to leave Italy, which is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus with almost 19 000 dead.

Madeira’s health secretary warned Ronaldo he had no privileges and had to obey the rules during the lockdown like everyone else in the country.

“Ronaldo has no special permission to train,” said health secretary Pedro Ramos.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has the right to train as long as he respects the rules like all citizens, there is no privilege,” he said.