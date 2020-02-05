Derby County's Wayne Rooney gestures to his team-mates during the match against Barnsley, during their English Championship soccer match at Pride Park on January 2, 2020. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

LONDON – Derby County skipper Wayne Rooney will relish the "special" FA Cup reunion with Manchester United next month, manager Phillip Cocu has said. The 34-year-old scored a penalty in Derby's 4-2 victory over fourth-tier Northampton Town in Tuesday's fourth-round replay to set up the meeting with United, where he spent 13 trophy-laden years and left as their record goalscorer.

It will be the first time Rooney faces United since playing against them for Everton in 2018 before a year-long stint at Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

"He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career... it's special ... I'm sure he will be ready," Cocu told reporters.

Rooney has become a key player for the Championship side (second tier) since making his debut last month, scoring in his last three games.