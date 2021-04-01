Rugby stronghold secured for football's Women's World Cup

WELLINGTON - Auckland's Eden Park - the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby - will welcome the round-ball game when it stages the opening match of football's 2023 Women's World Cup, FIFA said Thursday.

The showcase tournament, which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will conclude with a final in Sydney, football's governing body said.

FIFA said nine cities had been selected as match venues, five in Australia and four in New Zealand.

"The appointment of the nine host cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The New Zealand cites are Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton.