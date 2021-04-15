Ryan Moon is hoping move to Sweden can bring him closer to a Bafana Bafana call-up

After leaving Stellenbosch FC to join Varberg BoIS in in the Swedish Allsvenskan last month, Ryan Moon is enjoying his time in Europe so far. Moon’s move to Joakim Persson’s club sees him linking up with former Stellenbosch FC player and South Africa Under-20 international Luke le Roux, who has been on the books of Varbergs since February 2020. “I feel great to be part of this club. They are a growing club in a small town.They approached my agent and asked about the possibility of me joining them and I said I would be interested. I’ve learnt the basic Swedish words that I would need to help me in football. I’ve heard that it’s a very friendly place and the league is high pace and very physical so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Moon, who told IOL that he did also receive interest from other teams in South Africa. The centre-forward spent almost two years with Stellies after joining them from Kaizer Chiefs in August 2019 and believes that good things lay ahead for his former side in the Western Cape.

“I was a bit sad to be leaving the beautiful city of Cape Town and the team but I enjoyed my time there and had a good experience. Coach Steve Barker is a great person and a good coach as well and I enjoyed working under him. The club itself has a great set-up and the facilities are top class but credit must go to the CEO Rob Benadie.

“The club has a great future ahead,” said the Pietermaritzburg-born player whose older brother Bryce Moon played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana and Panathinaikos among others.

Though highly-rated, the Maritzburg United product has not donned the Bafana Bafana jersey in a competitive fixture since 2018. If he does manage to shine in Sweden, there is a high chance that he can expect Bafana Bafana call-ups in the near future.

“Everyone wants to play for the national team but in order to do that, you need to be playing well and in my position, scoring goals, so no matter where you are, if you are performing the call-ups will follow.

“For now, it’s about improving my game and helping my team whilst also getting better as a player,” said the 24-year-old.

Though his talent has never been questioned, Moon is now at a stage of his career where he will be looking to more consistent.

After breaking into the Maritzburg United team in 2014, Moon showed promise and was signed by Kaizer Chiefs in 2016. After failing to find a high level of sustained consistency in Naturena, he joined Stellenbosch where he would have restored his confidence somewhat.