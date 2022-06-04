SA match officials Victor Gomes, Zakhele Siwela off to Qatar for World Cup play-off

Johannesburg – Fresh from handling the CAF Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly, referee Victor Gomes and Assistant Referee Zakhele Siwela are off to Doha for the Intercontinental FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Peru. This match will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 13 June 2022 and kicks off at 21h00.

The duo who also handled the AFCON final between Senegal and Egypt this year and have been selected to be part of the officials to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, will this time not be in the middle of the park. Gomes will be the 4th official while Siwela will be the reserve assistant referee. Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the referee on the day and will be assisted by his two compatriots Tomaz Klancinik and Andraz Kovacic.

Juan Martinez of Spain together with France’s Jerome Brisard and Jerson dos Santos of Angola will be in charge of VAR. Gomes who arrived back home on Wednesday from Morocco said he was excited at yet another opportunity to represent his country. ‘’This is not about me but for my country, my Association (SAFA) and my family. Whenever I go on international duty I know I am representing my country and this gives me utmost satisfaction,’’ said Gomes.

