Victor Gomes is among the 10 match officials selected by Caf for the age-group World Cup. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The South African flag will be flying high at the Brazil 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup with referee Victor Gomez the only local match official at the tournament. Gomes is among the 10 match officials selected by Caf (Confederation of African Football) – three referees, six assistant referees and one support referee.

Others from the continent are from Lesotho, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Madagascar, Libya and Sudan.

The Under-17 World Cup 2019 will allow ambitious Fifa referees to showcase their quality while taking another big step in their careers.

Following on from the Under-17 World Cup India 2017, where Switzerland’s Esther Staubli officiated one game, Fifa have again selected female referees for a men’s tournament.