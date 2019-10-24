JOHANNESBURG – The South African flag will be flying high at the Brazil 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup with referee Victor Gomez the only local match official at the tournament.
Gomes is among the 10 match officials selected by Caf (Confederation of African Football) – three referees, six assistant referees and one support referee.
Others from the continent are from Lesotho, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Madagascar, Libya and Sudan.
The Under-17 World Cup 2019 will allow ambitious Fifa referees to showcase their quality while taking another big step in their careers.
Following on from the Under-17 World Cup India 2017, where Switzerland’s Esther Staubli officiated one game, Fifa have again selected female referees for a men’s tournament.