Victor Gomes is among the 10 match officials selected by Caf for the age-group World Cup. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The South African flag will be flying high at the Brazil 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup with referee Victor Gomez the only local match official at the tournament.

Gomes is among the 10 match officials selected by Caf (Confederation of African Football) – three referees, six assistant referees and one support referee.

Others from the continent are from Lesotho, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Madagascar, Libya and Sudan.

The Under-17 World Cup 2019 will allow ambitious Fifa referees to showcase their quality while taking another big step in their careers.

Following on from the Under-17 World Cup India 2017, where Switzerland’s Esther Staubli officiated one game, Fifa have again selected female referees for a men’s tournament.

Claudia Umpierrez and Luciana Mascarana from Uruguay will team up with Monica Amboya from Ecuador to form a trio during the tournament, while Edina Alves Batista from Brazil has been appointed as a Support Referee.

The Under-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 will take place in Brasilia (Gama), Goiania and Vitoria (Cariacica) from this Saturday and November 17.

The final will be played at the Estadio Bezerrao in Brasilia on November 17.

Caf referees:
Victor Gomes (South Africa)
Jiyed Redouane (Morocco)
Mohamed Amin Omar (Egypt)

Assistant referees:
Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho)
Lionel Andrianantenaina Hasinjarasoa (Madagascar)
Lahcen Azgaou (Morocco)
Mustaph Akerkad (Morocco)
Attia Amsaeed (Libya)
Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim (Sudan)

Support referee:
Peter Waweru (Kenya). 

African News Agency (ANA)