The SABC and Safa have finally come to an agreement to broadcast various soccer matches. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the South African Football Association (Safa) have reached a four-year agreement on the broadcast rights of Safa matches and events. Among others, the agreement would annually cover six Bafana Bafana matches (three home Afcon qualifiers; two international friendlies; and the Nelson Mandela Challenge) and five Banyana Banyana home friendly matches, including the Winnie Mandela Challenge, the SABC and Safa said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The agreement further covered domestic competitions, including the U/19 women’s national championship final, Burger King U/20 national championships final, U/23 men’s national championships final, ABC Motsepe national play-offs final, KAY Motsepe schools final, Futsal and Beach Football national championships finals, and the Sasol women's league finals and various Safa national women's league matches. It also provided for a weekly Safa magazine show and the Safa annual awards.

SABC group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe said in the statement that “in negotiating this deal with Safa, the SABC needed to find a balance between fulfilling its public mandate and entering into an agreement which was commercially viable. We understand the role we play in promoting sports of national interest, and inspiring the next generation of sports stars”.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the agreement was a welcome development, considering the SABC’s public reach and influence.