SABC tackles SAFA on its stance of the sacking of football journalist Robert Marawa

CAPE TOWN – The SABC has not taken too kindly to the sympathetic stance taken by the South African Football Association (Safa), who earlier today, issued a statement to highlight the sacking of football journalist Robert Marawa. SAFA's statement followed after Marawa took to social media to say he was informed via a text message not to return to work for his final Marawa Sports Worldwide show. Marawa added no reason was given, nor was he given a note to explain their action.

The SABC has responded with a statement which reads: 'The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with serious concern the misleading and ill-informed media statement issued by the South African Football Association (SAFA) regarding the conclusion of Robert Marawa’s contract with the public broadcaster. ALSO READ: SAFA red-cards the SABC for high-handed dismissal of journalist Robert Marawa 'The SABC regards this as an attempt by SAFA to interfere with the human resources and operational affairs of the public broadcaster. SAFA’s statement and its intention to meet with the SABC on this issue is unprecedented and in direct conflict with the SABC’s independence, which is guaranteed by law.

'It is quite clear that SAFA has issued a media statement without regard to the full details of the matter. The SABC reiterates that Robert Marawa's three-year contract was not terminated but ended as per the terms of his contract. 'Robert Marawa was duly notified of the non-renewal of his contract three months before it came to an end. 'The SABC strongly rejects SAFA’s assertion that the non-renewal of Robert Marawa’s contract is somehow connected with an attempt to restrict the expression of his views. SAFA’s comment in this regard is baseless and without foundation. It is disappointing that the organisation, representing South African football, has allowed itself to become part of the misinformation surrounding this issue.

"The public broadcaster assures the South African public that it will continue to discharge its mandate without fear or favour, whilst ensuring that the interests of the organization are protected. Asked to respond, SAFA insisted that they stood by their statement. "We stand by our statement and are not retracting anything from it." @Herman_Gibbs