'Sabotage': BBC's FA Cup coverage interrupted by audio from porn clip

London - Gary Lineker said the BBC's television coverage of the FA Cup clash between Wolves and Liverpool had been sabotaged after loud pornographic noises were heard during the build-up to Tuesday's match. BBC presenter Lineker was discussing the third-round replay in a studio at Molineux alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy when audible wailing broke out in the background.

Former Tottenham star Lineker was clearly startled and struggled not to laugh as he said: "Would you stop making those noises, Danny." When the sexually charged sounds continued after an interview with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was aired, Lineker cut to colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry. "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think. I don't know whether you heard it at home," Lineker said.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023 Once the match kicked off, Lineker revealed the cause, tweeting a picture of a mobile phone and three laughing emojis alongside the words: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing." During the half-time analysis, Lineker took the opportunity to make further light of the bizarre incident. Talking to Ince and Murphy, he said of Liverpool's opening goal: "Harvey Elliott's goal was a screamer... which was not the only one we've had tonight."

The stunt did not go unnoticed by viewers as the incident was widely shared on social media. A BBC spokesperson said on Twitter: "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened." AFP