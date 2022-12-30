SAFA and PSL join the world in mourning the passing of legend Pelé

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have joined the world in mourning the passing of Brazil football legend Pelé. The 82-year-old Pelé, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away on Thursday at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, after a long battle with colon cancer.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAFA president Danny Jordaan said the world has lost one of the all-time greats of world sport. “We are saddened by the passing of this icon,” said Jordaan. “He was a supporter of African progress in football and supported the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

"Years ago, he predicted that an African nation would win the FIFA World Cup before the year 2000 and while it is yet to happen, the performances of the African teams at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar must have put a smile on his face.” Morocco became the first country from Africa to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup and the North Africans eventually exited the global showpiece following a 2-0 defeat to France in the last four in Qatar two weeks ago. SAFA president Danny Jordaan pictured with Pele during the 2010 Soccer World Cup in South Africa. Photo: Supplied Jordaan said the Brazilian icon is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times after lifting the title in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His first World Cup conquest with Brazil was as a teenager in 1958.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He was here in South Africa during the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and supported us," said Jordaan. " We remember him not only as the greatest footballer but also as a great ambassador of the sport. We extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family, friends, Brazil and the football family around the globe. May Pele’s soul rest in peace.” The PSL will observe a moment of silence for the late Brazilian football icon at all DStv Premiership fixtures this weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement