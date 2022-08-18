Safa applaud Pitso Mosimane, the first South African coach to graduate with a CAF Pro Licence

Cape Town — South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has applauded Pitso Mosimane after he became the first South African coach to graduate with a CAF Pro Licence. The CAF Pro License, the highest coaching qualification in African football, is equivalent to the Uefa Pro Licence. This means the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly boss can now coach anywhere in the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jordaan said this is another milestone in Mosimane’s storied career. “He stands as the first South African to be counted among coaches that are graduated, certificated and recognised throughout the world. He has already been coaching outside the country and winning major medals with a club outside South Africa, but this is to confirm that his contribution, his coaching ability is recognised, not only on the continent but throughout the world,” Jordaan said. Mosimane said he was emotional and humbled by the fact that his federation (Safa) was on hand to recognise the achievement.

“This for me is an honour to be brought here at home, to this house (SAFA House),” he said. “Yes, I have a lot of history with the federation and for me, it is to share the positives. “Probably you guys forgot that Safa took me to school for six weeks to learn football in Germany with the German Football Association. It was my foundation phase, and I am humbled by that, thanks for that. Sometimes people do not mention things like this. I was schooled here.” His journey began four years ago when the three-time CAF Champions League-winning Mosimane and 22 other African coaches participated in the historical CAF Pro Licence. CAF hosted the 23 coaches in the final module of the inaugural CAF Pro Licence coaching diploma in Rabat, Morocco in June.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is a testament to Mosimane’s growth on the global stage that he, along with his fellow graduates, did not apply to be part of the CAF Pro Licence – it was purely by invitation. Mosimane was among the first group of graduates when the final module of the course ended on June 11 after a journey that started in 2018. The CAF Pro Licence is reserved for coaches who are actively coaching at a professional level, have demonstrated a certain level of high performance and achievement, and who acquired a CAF A Licence or equivalent qualification recognised by CAF.

Story continues below Advertisement

The list of 23 coaches who were selected through a stringent selection process included Walid Regragui (Champions League winner), Florent Ibenge (Confederation Cup winner) and Mosimane (three-time Champions League winner). The course demanded a high level of participation in the form of assignments and reporting during what has been a taxing season for some of them in their respective clubs and national teams. This was done in partnership with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF).

Story continues below Advertisement