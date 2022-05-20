SAFA chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya to join FIFA at the World Cup in Qatar

Johannesburg – South African Football Association (SAFA) Chief Medical Officer Thulani Ngwenya’s hard work has been recognised by governing Fifa after he was appointed as the doping officer for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Ngwenya has become one of the most respected experts within the sports medicine field and SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said he was immensely proud as he continues to make his mark around the globe.

“We are proud of the growth of Dr Ngwenya in this field and as the Association we are very proud of his contribution during Covid, and during Confederation of African Football games. “We do not doubt that he will represent the country with distinction in Qatar,” said Motlanthe, who is in Miami, Florida, USA, where he is attending the second edition of the FIFA Law diploma. It is a five-class module which focuses on Dispute Resolution, Registration and Status of Players, CAS operations and updates on the FIFA Legal framework.

Thomas Thema from North-West University and Mahomed Sidat from the Confederation of African Football Licensing are some of the SAFA CEO’s classmates. The journey began in Zürich, Switzerland, and after the current classes in Miami, the next classes will be in Paraguay in September. After Paraguay, Egypt will be the next destination in February next year. The students will return to Zürich for the final classes, with the graduation ceremony in the Swiss economic capital next year.

