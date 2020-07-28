Safa in no rush to fill vacancies

DURBAN – Safa are not in a hurry to fill two vacant technical director positions. The association parted ways with Neil Tovey and Fran Hilton-Smith last month, and acting Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe said that they won’t be searching for new faces anytime soon. “We are in a very unfortunate situation in that we can’t appoint someone to stay at home. We are under this situation of Covid-19. Football is not yet back,” Motlanthe stated in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja). “The process (of filling the position) has started, that I can give you (as) a guarantee. We are taking our time so that we can get the right person to fill that (position).” Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter! Tovey joined Safa as the technical director five years ago. His contract wasn’t renewed. It was the same situation with Hilton-Smith, as her contract was also not renewed as the technical director of women’s football.

“We are not going to rush it because currently under this level three (lockdown), we are not allowed to be fully operational. It will not be wise to appoint someone to stay at home. That process is opened, and I’m attending to it,” Motlanthe said.

Football at amateur level will return when the whole country is on level one, which means the new technical directors will only be announced at that time.

“There’s a guiding document from Fifa. In the TD position, you need someone who understands the technical side of the game, you need someone who speaks to Vision 2022,” Motlanthe said.

“You need someone who will give that support to the national team in whatever it wants to achieve. We’ve included a number of people to say that when it is time to interview the people, who do we get?

“The former TD, Neil Tovey, will be assisting us. The technical committee will play a central role in identifying the right candidate.”

Tovey recently told Independent Media that he wished he had a bigger budget to fulfil some of his goals during his tenure.

According to Fifa, this is one of the most critical positions in the organisation - every association must have a TD.

It remains to be seen as to who Safa will appoint to fill the void left by Tovey and Hilton-Smith.

Safa won’t have two technical directors in the future, as one person will be responsible for all the structures.

That is part and parcel of cutting costs under the regime of acting CEO Motlanthe.

