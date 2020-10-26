Safa president Danny Jordaan pleads for sponsor support in women’s football

JOHANNESBURG - SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan over the weekend pleaded with sponsors to support women’s soccer in South Africa. Jordaan said women’s football should receive special focus and support from sponsors. The disparity between funding in the men’s and women’s game in the country was a great cause for concern according to Jordaan. “Women’s football is growing massively and it is coming with more opportunities for women as we have witnessed more and more of our players going abroad,” said Jordaan. “Soon we will witness the Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team partake in the inaugural Caf [African] Women’s Champions League. That shows that the women’s game deserves better. However, we can’t give what we don’t have, we need more sponsors to assist Sasol who have to stretch out support to both the Sasol League and the National team.

“We believe in this team (Banyana Banyana) and we are proud of what they have achieved. The Cosafa Cup tournament will yet again be good preparation for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers because if you can conquer your region, you can conquer Africa.”

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak, there were concerns that women’s football would take the back seat but Jordaan assured Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Under-17 coach Simphiwe Dludlu and all the players that women’s football remains Safa’s priority.

Banyana Banyana will leave for Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, to begin their pre-tournament camp for the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship to be staged from November 3 to 14. - African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Michael Sherman