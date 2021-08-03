SAFA red-cards the SABC for high-handed dismissal of journalist Robert Marawa

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) has red-carded the public broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), who dismissed journalist Robert Marawa without affording him a reason, or a note to explain their action. Marawa took to social media to say he was informed via a text message not to return to work for his final Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

Football has been a hot topic on many of Marawa's shows, and the airtime for football matters has stirred public interest considerably. SAFA expressed their disapproval at the termination of Marawa’s contract with say this will hinder football development and professional profiling of the sport. Marawa has for years excelled as a major contributor to the analysis, insight and debate of football on the African continent and global stage.

His shows have regularly attracted wide-range expert views and opinions that contributed to the growth of South African football. In a statement, SAFA said: "It is unfortunate that as we celebrate the right to freedom of speech and diversity of opinions, the main broadcasters in the country SuperSport and SABC find that such differing and diverse opinions are not to be tolerated on their platforms. "Robert Marawa has a proven track record both nationally and continentally and has delivered major service to both local, CAF and FIFA platforms. He has used his extensive influence to enrich football debates in our country and the African continent at large.

"South Africa and its broadcast platforms must show greater tolerance to the diversity of opinions. "SAFA, as the football governing body in the country, will approach SABC to discuss this key aspect to the future of football in this country." @Herman_Gibbs