Safa technical director blasts Mamelodi Sundowns for wanting to delay Siyabonga Mabena's availability for U17 camp

Johannesburg - Safa technical director Walter Steenbok has launched a scattering attack on Mamelodi Sundowns, who reportedly wanted to release Siyabonga Mabena late for the South African Under-17 camp. A few weeks ago, Mabena became the youngest player (16) to make his senior debut for the Brazilians, after coming on as a second-half substitute in their 5-1 win over Royal AM.

And since then, the KwaMhlanga-born attacker has been part and parcel of coach Rhulani Mokwena’s plans, making three more appearances, two in the Premiership and one in the Nedbank Cup. Those appearances augur well for the SA U17 team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria later this month, as Mabena was all but guaranteed to be their main player at the tournament. However, ahead of coach Duncan Crowie's 21-player final squad announcement reports emerged that Sundowns were only eager to release Mabena late for the national team’s preparations.

That feat, moreover, added to the tug of war between clubs and country, as some PSL teams have previously refused to release players for national team commitments that fall outside the Fifa calendar. In the end, though, the mother body got their player just in time for camp as Mabena linked up with teammates this week prior to the final squad announcement by Crowie at Safa House on Wednesday. Steenbook was livid by the actions of his former employers, Sundowns, who initially wanted Mabena to arrive late for the camp.

“We cannot afford to have Under-17 players reporting late for camps and being withheld by professional clubs. It does not work well, the players are not at fault,” Steenbok said. Before surfacing at Sundowns’ structures this year, Mabena was formerly under the custodian of Safa’s revered School of Excellence where he cut his football teeth and underwent his studies until grade 10. So with Mabena having been part of Safa’s structures in the last few years, Steenbok feels that the association – and not Sundowns – developed the teenage sensation.

“You should have seen Mabena when he arrived in camp (he was happy to be here as he was clueless about what was happening),” Steenbok said. “He is just a child and he’s been with us all along. We know he comes from Safa Transnet School of Excellence. (So) we knew Mabena before Sundowns. “What Sundowns were doing was just unthinkable. Mabena was also in our schools’ tournament in Benoni and also in the Cosafa tournament in February.