Sampdoria's Jakub Jankto celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during their Italian Serie A match against Brescia at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa on Sunday. Photo: Tano Pecoraro/AP

GENOA – Sampdoria came from behind to record their biggest win of the season and move five points clear of the relegation zone with a resounding 5-1 victory over Brescia in Serie A on Sunday. Jhon Chancellor headed the visitors in front after just 12 minutes, but Claudio Ranieri’s side responded through strikes from Karol Linetty and Jakub Jankto before the break.

Fabio Quagliarella extended the home side’s advantage from the penalty spot with 21 minutes remaining, before substitute Gianluca Caprari headed in a fourth and Quagliarella's injury time lob completed the rout.

Sampdoria are in 16th place with 19 points, while a disappointing display from Brescia leaves them second-bottom on 14 points.

Giuseppe Iachini earned his first win as Fiorentina coach in his second game in charge after a late German Pezzella header clinched a 1-0 win over bottom club SPAL to lift the 14th-placed hosts up to 21 points.