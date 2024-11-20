SA’s Morena Ramoreboli guides Botswana to only their second-ever Africa Cup of Nations

South African coach Morena Ramoreboli has helped Botswana secure qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after their 1-1 draw against Egypt at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on Tuesday. The Southern African nation finished in second place in Group C with eight points, behind Egypt who booked their ticket to the continental showpiece unbeaten with 14 points.

Botswana had previously participated in the AFCON tournament only once, and will be making their second appearance in Morocco next year year after their historic qualification. Ramoreboli was appointed interim head coach of the Zebras after French coach Didier Gomes resigned to take over at Libyan club Al Ahli. After Botswana's qualification, Ramoreboli praised the players for their efforts and expressed gratitude to the Botswana FA for their support, emphasising the significance of this qualification for the country.

“Firstly I need take this opportunity to thank the players. They usually say coaches make players and players make coaches. I think when you have a good group of individuals who are willing to work and die for one mission, everything is possible,” said Ramoreboli. “I think they did well. Also, the association gave us the support. We really appreciate the support. And for the country, it’s very important to thank them for their prayers,” Ramoreboli said in a post match interview.

Ramoreboli also stated that few people believed they could succeed against the seven-time AFCON champions. “We came here, we knew that no one gave us a chance honestly we were playing against one of the top teams on the continent but I think we did very well. “We had to adjust our tactics in the second half to make sure that we get a point which was not easy,” Ramoreboli added.