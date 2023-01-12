Saudi club chasing Lionel Messi in deal that would make a mockery of Cristiano Ronaldo’s millions

Cape Town — Another Saudi Arabian club, seemingly swimming in endless amounts of money, are interested in securing the services of football icon Lionel Messi. According to reports, Al Hilal, not to be outdone by Al Nassir’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, are interested bringing 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the Gulf State.

Al Nassir made Ronaldo the highest paid sportsman in the world when they signed him on a mammoth £173-million-a-year contract following his departure from Manchester United. Spain’s football daily Mundo Deportivo reports that Al Nassr’s fierce rivals Al Hilal (the country’s reigning champions) are keen to break the bank and offer the Argentine magician enough money a year to run two Formula One teams. Paris Saint-Germain’s Messi is out of contract at the end of the season but has a reported verbal agreement to remain in the French capital beyond this season.

Al Hilal, however, believe they can tempt him to move to the Middle East by throwing an unimaginable amount of money at him. Fierce rivals Al Hilal and Al Nassr compete in the Riyadh Derby and are the two most successful clubs in the country. Al Hilal are currently third in the Saudi Professional League and trail Ronaldo’s Al Nassr by three points, having played one game more. IOL Sport