FC Schalke 04 coach David Wagner. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

BERLIN – Bundesliga giants Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen progressed to the second round of the German Cup on Saturday but Mainz and Augsburg suffered shock exits. David Wagner won his first competitive match as Schalke coach 5-0 at Drochtersen/Assel while Leverkusen beat Alemannia Aachen 4-1.

Mainz were stunned 2-0 by fallen giants Kaiserslautern, now in the third division, while Augsburg were embarrassed 2-1 at fourth-tier Verl. Freiburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf survived via extra-time.

Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen are in action later Saturday while Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 away to Uerdingen on Friday. Champions Bayern Munich start at Energie Cottbus on Monday.

Schalke emerged to a section of their support showing red cards in protest against perceived racist comments made by advisory board chairman Clemens Toennies but showed focus on the pitch.

Minnows Drochtersen/Assel, who held Bayern Munich to just a single goal last year, resisted for 44 minutes before Steven Skrzybski tapped in the opener.

Guido Burgstaller and Daniel Caligiuri, from the spot, Munir Mercan and Burgstaller again made the tie safe in the second half as the fourth-tier side tired.

Leverkusen needed an own goal from Peter Hackenberg to break the deadlock before Kevin Volland doubled their lead in Aachen.

The former Bundesliga hosts replied via Stipe Batarilo after the break but Leon Bailey ensured there would be no upset and Kai Havertz added gloss to the scoreline.

There were shocks though as Mainz fell to local rivals and four-time German champions Kaiserslautern thanks to Manfred Starke's penalty and Florian Pick's late strike at a rocking Betzenberg.

"We had many chances and should have been two or three up at half time," said Mainz midfielder Danny Latza. "We need to work harder after conceding."

Augsburg had an early let off with a Verl goal being ruled out for offside but a rebound deflected off Marek Suchy to give the hosts the lead. Ron Schallenberg made it two with a goal which should have been disallowed for offside but with no video assistance at this stage it stood.

Andre Hahn's penalty set up a frantic finale but the top-flight team could not find an equalizer.

🗯️ Peter #Bosz: "We’re a possession team. With the lead, we took too many risks in the back. The conceded goal was too simple. Losing the ball like that cannot happen. We’ll discuss this in the coming week.”#AACB04 | 1-4 pic.twitter.com/1MGNoDWVsJ — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 10, 2019

Villingen of the fifth-tier were seeking to make the second round for the first-time ever and led Fortuna Dusseldorf through Steven Ukoh's penalty but Nana Ampomah took the game to extra-time.

Teenager Kelvin Ofori and veteran Rouwen Hennings, either side of Tobias Weisshaar's red card, settled the match 3-1 in Fortuna's favour.

Freiburg also needed the additional period after being held goalless at third division Magdeburg with Luca Waldschmidt eventually seeing them through 1-0.

Other results were Viktoria Berlin 0-1 Arminia Bielefeld, Wacker Nordhausen 1-4 Erzgebirge Aue and Dassendorf 0-3 Dynamo Dresden.

