Serie A hits back at Italy sports minister over 'bubble' remark

ROME – Italy's Serie A league has hit back at the country's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora after he said the country's top clubs were living in a bubble and criticised the millionaire salaries of some players.

The exchange came with Serie A, like football around the rest of the world, at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic. Italy is Europe's worst-affected country with 10,779 deaths and a total of 97,689 confirmed cases.

In an interview with the Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica on Sunday, Spadafora said that sport was not just about football and that he would propose spending €400 million ($443 million) to develop grass roots sport around the country.

"The big clubs are living in a bubble, beyond their means, starting with the millionaire salaries of the players. They must understand that nothing after this crisis will ever be the same again," he said.

In reply, Serie A said in a statement that football in Italy employs 300,000 people and accounts for one percent of gross domestic product.