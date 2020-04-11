Serie A league eyes completion as early May restart is announced

ROME - Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has set May 4 as a possible date for the restart of training activities interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spadafora posted a video on Facebook Friday, hours after the government extended to May 3 a nationwide lockdown that began on March 10.

"We have witnessed some mild sign of improvement, but the situation is still dramatic," he said. "It is in fact difficult to talk about improvement as every day we get harrowing news of people who have died."

The civil protection on Friday reported 570 deaths from Covid-19; the total tally of 18,849 is the world's highest.

Beside inviting citizens and sportspeople to remain at home to contain the infection, the minister said he has asked the sport federations to define sanitary protocols to guarantee the safety of athletes when they return to training camps.