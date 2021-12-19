Several SA match officials find favour with FIFA, added to the international duty roster

Johannesburg – World football governing body FIFA has released the list of officials from South Africa for the 2022 football calendar. South Africa have a large contingent of officials who have been lined up for next year's international duty list.

The list of referees includes Victor Gomes, Akhona Makalima, Abongile Tom, Thando Ndzandzeka, Luxolo Badi, Eugene Mdluli as well as new entrants Jelly Chavani and Nonjabulo Ndlela (female). The assistant referees are Zakhele Siwela, Athenkosi Ndongeni, Maneo Tau (female), Elphas Sitole, Khamusi Razwimisani, Moeketsi Molelekoa, Emmanuel de Sani, Assistance Tsekela and Nandipa Menze (female). Both Gomes and Siwela have been added to the VAR match officials that will be in use during the upcoming AFCON tournament in Cameroon while Cedric Muvhali and Sipho Mahlangu are part of the FUTSAL officials.

Meanwhile, Makalima has been invited to attend a one-week FIFA seminar in Doha, Qatar as part of preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. As part of FIFA’s Track and Support programme, FIFA has recommended that Makalima be appointed to at least two live local matches per month. Footage of those matches would then be uploaded by Makalima onto FIFA RED, which is a Referee Education & Development tool. After each match, Makalima will receive a self-assessment form from her technical coach that needs to be completed and returned within 48 hours after the match.