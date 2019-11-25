Shopane joined the Dube Birds this season via a season-long loan from Kaizer Chiefs and life in Dobsonville has got off to an impressive start as he has played a huge part in the team’s 12 matches so far.
It’s not the first time that Shopane has been shipped out on loan by Amakhosi, having spent time with Cape Town All Stars during the first half of the 2017/18 season.
The Soweto-born player did, however, rejoin the club at the end of that season, going on to win the MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Season after an impressive campaign.
And that is why Shopane is eager to work hard and reclaim his spot at Amakhosi in the next campaign.