Sin Bin's will be introduced in grassroots level football in England.

LONDON – Sin bins for dissent are to be introduced into the lower levels of English football this season, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. If successful, the 10-minute dismissals could be brought into all tiers of the English game, including the Premier League.

The sin bins, which will be indicated by a yellow card and the referee pointing with both arms to the sidelines, will be used at grassroots level this season, including in the youth, veteran and disability classes, following a successful trial last year.

The rule change applies to lower levels of both men's and women's football, the FA said, adding that referees will still issue cautions for foul play and unsporting behaviour via yellow cards, as is the norm.

Players could receive a second sin bin in a match, taking them off the field for another 10 minutes, after which they may not rejoin play - though teams would then be able to substitute them after the 10 minutes have elapsed.

"The introduction of sin bins is a positive step for grassroots football," the FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement on the FA's website.

"They empower referees to issue punishment for dissent offences which will be served immediately."

Bullingham said dissent had become an "entirely unnecessary and ugly part of football.

"Our pilot phase showed that sin bins encourage players to be aware of their own actions and act as a greater deterrent to repeat offensive behaviour, which will improve the game for everyone involved," he said.

dpa