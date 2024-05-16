Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, May 16, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Snubbed Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane reminds Hugo Broos what he is capable of after scoring cracker in the MLS

South Africa's Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group G football match between South Africa and Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on September 6, 2021. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

South Africa's Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group G football match between South Africa and Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on September 6, 2021. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

By Mthobisi Nozulela

Barely 24 hours after being excluded from the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad that is set to face Zimbabwe and Nigeria in crucial World Cup qualifiers in June, Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has reminded coach Hugo Broos what he was capable of.

The Pietermaritzburg-born attacker put in a masterful performance and scored a cracker of a goal outside the box as his club drew 2-2 against LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The goal can be replayed in the video below.

Hlongwane speaking to the media after his wonder goal, said scoring for the Loons meant a lot to him and revealed that he had been training well during the week.

"It means a lot to me (to score) because, in training, I have been doing well. In my mind, I was like if I can play like I was training everything was possible for me to score and help the team to go forward," said Hlongwane.

A lot of eyebrows were raised on Wednesday when Bafana coach Hugo snubbed the 23-year-old striker in his 36 man preliminary squad.

This was partly because the attacker has been in fine form for Minnesota scoring three goals in nine appearances this season.

Hlongwane also missed out on the Bafana Bafana squad during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire earlier this year.

Hlongwane however, would be hoping to continue with his goal-scoring form if he is to force his way back into the national set-up that is currently filled with some of the country's elite players.

IOL Sports

Related Topics:

soccerMaritzburg UnitedSouth AfricaUnited KingdomNigeriaDanny JordaanHugo BroosKaizer MotaungIrvin KhozaSoccerFIFA World CupBafana BafanaFifaWorldCup