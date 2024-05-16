Snubbed Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane reminds Hugo Broos what he is capable of after scoring cracker in the MLS

By Mthobisi Nozulela Barely 24 hours after being excluded from the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad that is set to face Zimbabwe and Nigeria in crucial World Cup qualifiers in June, Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has reminded coach Hugo Broos what he was capable of.

The Pietermaritzburg-born attacker put in a masterful performance and scored a cracker of a goal outside the box as his club drew 2-2 against LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The goal can be replayed in the video below. After video review, the Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal stands!



📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/LZXcbKLH9Q pic.twitter.com/kGHWbmBiIk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 16, 2024 Hlongwane speaking to the media after his wonder goal, said scoring for the Loons meant a lot to him and revealed that he had been training well during the week.

"It means a lot to me (to score) because, in training, I have been doing well. In my mind, I was like if I can play like I was training everything was possible for me to score and help the team to go forward," said Hlongwane. Bongokuhle Hlongwane on getting on the score sheet & his missile of a goal tonight vs LA Galaxy #MNUFC #MLS pic.twitter.com/8cwXu87eWn — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) May 16, 2024 A lot of eyebrows were raised on Wednesday when Bafana coach Hugo snubbed the 23-year-old striker in his 36 man preliminary squad. This was partly because the attacker has been in fine form for Minnesota scoring three goals in nine appearances this season.