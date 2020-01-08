1. Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela (South Africa)
Mabizela was once one of the hottest properties in South African football. After inspiring Orlando Pirates to a pre-season win over English giants Tottenham Hotspur in 2003, he earned a move to White Heart Lane. Mabizela had the technical qualities to succeed in England and even scored a cracking goal during his Premier League debut against Leicester which is actually regarded as being one of the best Spurs goals of the Premier League era. Unfortunately the Pietermaritzburg-born player’s career was plagued by disciplinary issues.