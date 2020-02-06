LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur rode their luck to reach the FA Cup fifth round as Son Heung-min's late penalty sealed a 3-2 victory in a rip-roaring replay against Southampton on Wednesday.
As in the 2-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at the weekend Jose Mourinho's side were often outplayed but showed character to set up a home tie with Norwich City.
South Korean Son has often been the go-to player when lead striker Harry Kane is injured and again he stepped up to convert in the 87th minute after being taken down by keeper Angus Gunn in a frenetic finale.
Son's conversion was his 11th goal in the FA Cup since the start of the 2016-17 season -- more than any other player.
It was tough on Southampton who deserved more, according to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.