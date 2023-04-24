South Africa one of four bids to host 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup

Cape Town — South Africa was one of the four bidders which met last Friday's deadline to submit expressions of interest to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. Fifa said on Monday that a total of four bids have been received. Apart from SA, there were bids from Brazil, the United States who were joining forces with Mexico, and a joint-European bid from Belgium, the Netherlands and and Germany.

Now that the bids have been received, Fifa will send a bidding agreement to the four parties, and they will have time until 19 May to return and confirm their interest. Fatma Samoura, the Senegalese Fifa General Secretary, confirmed the four parties in the 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race. She said all four come from countries “with a strong football tradition”. “We are thrilled by the expressions of interest received, not least because they come from member associations with a strong football tradition representing four confederations,” Samoura said.

"All member associations can rely on the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the Women's World Cup."

The hosts will be appointed by the Fifa Congress via public voting on 17 May 2024. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosts for the 2023 edition of the tournament which kicks off on 20 July. The US, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026. The 2027 tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though Fifa have not confirmed the tournament format. The 2019 edition in France and won by the US had 24 teams.