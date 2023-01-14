Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, January 14, 2023

South Africa one of six nations bidding to replace Guinea as 2025 Afcon hosts

CAF president Patrice Motsepe speaking during a press conference in Sandton in December

CAF president Patrice Motsepe speaking during a press conference in Sandton in December. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and Benin-Nigeria want to replace Guinea as hosts of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe confirmed today.

Guinea, chosen in 2014 to stage the premier African national team tournament, withdrew last year after little progress had been made in preparing for the biennial event.

CAF officials will do inspection tours of all the candidates this month, with the winners to be announced on February 10.

South African billionaire businessman Motsepe said the successful country or countries would offer the best "transport, logistics, hotels and beautiful stadiums".

"Each region will have a chance to organise a CAN (Cup of Nations). We cannot assign the organisation of the CAN successively to the same region."

Benin and Nigeria are in West Africa, as too is Ivory Coast, who will host the 2023 Cup of Nations.

AFP

