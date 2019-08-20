South Africa up against nine countries bidding to host Women’s Football World Cup 2023. Photo: www.fifa.com:

ZURICH – South Africa are among the 10 countries which will be bidding to host the Women's Football World Cup in 2023. The latest country to join the bidding fray is Belgium for a World Cup that will increase from 24 to 32 teams.

The 10 member associations (MA) who have expressed interest in hosting the event are Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, Korea (expressing interest in a joint bid with DPR Korea Football Association), New Zealand and South Africa.

All 10 bidders have received the overview of the bidding process (including updated high-level hosting requirements) and will have until September 2 to confirm their participation.

Up until the deadline for bid submissions, any member association wishing to join an existing bid will be permitted to do so provided that it also submits a bidding registration to Fifa.

After the September 2 deadline, the following milestones have been defined:

September 3: Fifa to dispatch the bidding and hosting documents (including updated detailed hosting requirements) to bidding member associations

December 13: submission of the bid book, the signed hosting agreement and all other hosting and bidding documents to Fifa

January/February 2020: expected official inspection visits by Fifa

May 2020: expected appointment date of the host(s) by Fifa

As was the case for the Women's World Cup 2019 bidding, Fifa will implement a fair and transparent process, which will include a clear evaluation model as well as a concrete commitment to sustainability and human rights.

African News Agency (ANA)