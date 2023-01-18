South African duo Njabulo Blom, Bradley Carnell ‘excited’ ahead of first MLS season with St Louis City

Cape Town - Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom is looking forward to playing in Major League Soccer for St Louis City. The 23-year-old joined the American club last month and will play under former Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Carnell.

“I’m looking forward to working under coach Bradley and to help the team. I want to get along with the new guys that I will meet,” Blom told Metro FM. Given that St Louis City are playing in the MLS for the first time, Blom and Carnell will form part of it’s first ever team. Blom becomes the second South African to be playing in the MLS currently, joining Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane who arrived in North America from Maritzburg United last year. Howzit @BlomNjabulo_45 ✌️ 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WtWfkk953U — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) January 14, 2023 Blom has the potential to star in the ever-improving American top-flight and while Carnell is bound to make adapting easier for him given that he is from South Africa, the right-back understands that a challenge lies ahead.

“As a younger player, I will have to work hard to play in the team. I will have to help the team to get maximum points. I won’t relax and expect things to go easy because coach Bradley is from South Africa. I will work hard and hopefully we can win things,” said Blom. St Louis City’s first season promises to be full of challenges and one of learning given that they do not boast as many international stars, let alone American soccer stars as compared to many of their rival teams. However, Carnell is confident that his team will be competitive. “This season will tell. We will have ebbs and flows, and ups and downs and have to work through difficult moments. We know what’s coming our way, and we understand what we need to do to be competitive, and I feel we’re working hard because every day that goes by is a day less to prepare. I think every day is a big step forward,” said Carnell.

