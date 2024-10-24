South African Morena Ramoreboli appointed as Botswana interim coach

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli has been appointed as the new caretaker coach of the Botswana national team. Ramoreboli's appointment to the hot seat comes after French coach Didier Gomes left the Zebras to join Libyan club Al Ahli.

Ramoreboli, who is among the few South African coaches coaching on the continent, has made a name for himself in the Botswana Premier League, winning several titles with Galaxy. He was also in the dugout when Jwaneng Galaxy shocked the football world by knocking Soweto giants Orlando Pirates out of the CAF Champions League last season.

The 43-year-old was in charge of Bafana Bafana in last year’s Cosafa Cup, guiding the team to a third-place finish. The Botswana Football Association confirmed Ramoreboli's appointment in a statement, saying they had appointed the South African on an interim basis. “The Botswana Football Association wishes to inform members of the public and the football community about the appointment of Mr Morena Ramoreboli as the Botswana Senior Men’s National Team interim head coach,” they said in the statement.

“This follows the sudden resignation of Mr Didier Gomes Da Rosa from his post as the Zebras Head Coach.” The statement added that the aim of the appointment was to “minimise anxiety and distraction around the Zebras camp” as they seek to secure the Afcon tournament in Morocco. “The Senior Men’s National Team known as ‘The Zebras’ is left with two crucial AFCON qualifiers matches against Mauritania and Egypt.