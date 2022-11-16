South Korea boosted by availability of star player Son Heung-min for World Cup

Johannesburg - South Korea have received a massive boost ahead of the World Cup after captain Son Heung-min was spotted training in a face mask.
Son fractured his eye-socket while playing for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, casting doubts over his fitness for the tournament in Qatar.
But last Wednesday, the Asian Footballer of the Year was named by coach Paulo Bento in his 26-man World Cup squad.
Bento stressed after his announcement that they are not sure whether or not Son will be fit for their opener against Uruguay next Thursday.
But to the delight of the South Koreans, Son was spotted training with a protective face mask on Wednesday.South Korea have been regular participants at the World Cup, qualifying for the last nine editions, but they will want to progress beyond the group stage.
That won’t be easy, though, and that’s why they need star-player Son. They are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.
Portugal and Uruguay are favourites to progress to the round of 16, given the quality of their players and World Cup experience.
But the three nations; South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana will hope that this week’s off-the-field saga surrounding Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his club Manchester United will help them.
This week, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had a lengthy interview with Piers Morgan, saying he did not respect United coach Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.
Since reporting for international duty, Ronaldo has been spotted in uncomfortable moments with his teammates which include United colleague Bruno Fernandes.
