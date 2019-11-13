LONDON – England could field one of their youngest sides in their 1000th international when they face Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.
Southgate picked the youngest England starting side this century when they upset Spain 3-2 in Seville in the Nations League last year and he said the record could be broken again on Thursday.
“It'll be a very young line-up for sure. I think the line-up against Spain was one of the youngest for decades and I think, without sitting down to work it out, we are going to be even younger than that,” Southgate told reporters.
“We have had teams of potential and promise forever, but this group went further than most of those last summer. I don't think we were the most experienced or the most talented team during that period but we delivered.
“We are looking forward to tomorrow night's game. Not only the opportunity to qualify for the European Championship but also the occasion. England's 1,000th game will be special for everyone associated with the team now and in the past.”