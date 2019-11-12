BURTON ON TRENT – England manager Gareth Southgate said he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to axe Raheem Sterling from the team for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier but expressed concern about leaks from inside his camp.
Sterling was dropped from the squad to face Montenegro at Wembley after a clash with Joe Gomez at the St. George's Park training ground.
The pair had squared off at Anfield on Sunday where Sterling's Manchester City were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool, with Gomez coming on as a late substitute.
Southgate had said in a statement on Monday that his decision had been backed by the “agreement of the entire squad”.
But the England manager made clear the decision was one he took responsibility for.