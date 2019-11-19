Robert Moreno is reportedly on his way out as Spain's national coach. Photo: Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

MADRID – Spain coach Robert Moreno is to be dismissed from the role according to Spanish media reports on Monday after his side thrashed Romania 5-0 in their final Euro 2020 qualifier. Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that former Spain coach Luis Enrique is set to make a sensational return five months after resigning from the role due to the illness of his daughter Xana, who tragically passed away in September.

The Spanish soccer federation did not respond to a request for comment on Moreno's future but announced that their president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina will hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Moreno, Luis Enrique's long-time assistant who was given the top job in June, refused to give the usual post-match news conference and did not speak to any media, with El Mundo saying he bid farewell to the players after the game in tears.