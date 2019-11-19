Spain's Gerard Moreno celebrates with Santi Carzola, left, after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 group F qualifying soccer match between Spain and Romania on Monday. Photo: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

MADRID – Spain rounded off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 win at home to Romania on Tuesday on an evening when doubt was cast over whether coach Robert Moreno would take charge of the team at next year's tournament. Spain had sealed their place at the finals a month ago and clinched top spot in Group F with a 7-0 win at home to Malta on Friday but they still made a flying start and took the lead when midfielder Fabian Ruiz volleyed home in the eighth minute.

Romania had no chance of qualifying from the group but were already assured of a playoff place via the UEFA Nations League.

They spurned a clear chance to level when George Puscas won the ball back in Spain's area but he was thwarted by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and his side were punished when Gerard Moreno glanced a header into the net to double the hosts' lead.

Forward Moreno put Spain further ahead in the 43rd and sparked the fourth goal when his attempted cross was diverted into the net by Romania defender Adrian Rus for an own goal.