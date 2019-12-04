Worldwide spending on commissions to agents involved in the international transfers of players has reached a record high of $653.9 million this year, soccer's governing body FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

ZURICH – Worldwide spending on commissions to agents involved in the international transfers of players has reached a record high of $653.9 million this year, soccer's governing body FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday. FIFA said that 80% of the total – which was already 19.3% more than during the whole of 2018 – was paid by clubs from Italy, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France combined.

It added that Portuguese clubs stood out as they have spent almost half as much on commissions – $78.1 million – as on transfers themselves – $181.9 million.

FIFA is planning to place a cap on agents' fees as part of a wide-ranging reform to the transfer system.

In October, the FIFA Council approved a proposal to limit the amounts to 10% of the transfer fee for agents of releasing clubs, 3% of the player's remuneration for player agents and 3% of the player's remuneration for agents of buying clubs.