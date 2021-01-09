Spurs boss Jose Mourinho to buy Marine raffle ticket

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho plans to buy a ticket for the raffle organised by Marine ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third round clash but said he could not claim the top prize, which is to manage the eighth-tier side in a friendly.

Cash-strapped Marine's hopes of generating revenue through the turnstiles were dashed when the Merseyside region was placed in Tier 3 of Britain's Covid-19 restrictions, forcing the game to be played without supporters at the stadium.

The Merseyside-based club expected 500 fans to attend but are staring at R2 075 605,57 ($135,630.00) in lost revenue while a sponsor pulled out of a R415 197,63 advertising package when the game went behind closed doors.

However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stepped in to sponsor Marine's dugouts and pre-match warm-up tops through his JC23 Foundation charity.

Marine are also raising funds by selling virtual tickets at 10 pounds each which will go into a raffle and Portuguese coach Mourinho is set to dip his hand in his pocket to help out.