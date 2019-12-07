FILE PHOTO: Model of Education City Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, which is located in the Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy in Doha. Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

BERLIN – Several matches at this month's football Club World Cup in Qatar including the final have been moved to a new venue because the opening of a newly-constructed stadium near Doha has been delayed. The official opening of the Education City Stadium has been postponed until early 2020, world governing body FIFA said on Saturday.

It had been due to stage the second semi-final, the match for third place and the December 21 final. These will now be moved to Khalifa International Stadium.

FIFA said construction at Education City Stadium, one of Qatar's newly-built 2022 World Cup stadiums, was complete and the venue operational.

"However, the necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semi-final and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity," a statement said.