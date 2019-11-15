LONDON – England forward Raheem Sterling, left out of the team for Thursday's 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley following a clash with team mate Joe Gomez, backed the Liverpool defender after he was booed by some of the crowd.
Manchester City's Sterling was dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate after an altercation with Gomez in the canteen at the national team's St George's Park training ground on Monday.
To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard.— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019
The pair had squared up the day before during Liverpool's 3-1 win over City at Anfield in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash.