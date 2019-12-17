Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil (pictured) should not have spoken out to denounce human rights in China, former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure said on Tuesday, fresh from complicating a brief stint playing in the country. Photo: Ian Walton/AP Photo

DOHA – Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil should not have spoken out to denounce human rights in China, former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure said on Tuesday, fresh from complicating a brief stint playing in the country. While saying the situation is “complicated” because they are both Muslim, Toure adopts a different approach to Ozil over whether athletes should use their platforms to discuss political issues.

Ozil's criticism last week of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang led to Arsenal’s match being pulled from Chinese television. The Chinese government accused Ozil of being “blinded and misled” before protesting about mass detentions and the closure of mosques in the northwest region.

“Footballers have to stay with football and politicians to politics because you cannot be involved with this kind of things because it’s going to attract a lot of problems and a lot of things,” Toure said in an interview with The Associated Press. “As a Muslim it is complicated and it is his choice. He's been doing his comments but I think he was wrong to say that.”

Toure, a former Ivory Coast international, has just completed five months playing at Chinese second-tier club Qingdao Huanghai. Toure’s comments on Ozil reflect the stance of Arsenal, which said it “adheres to the principle of not being involved in politics.”