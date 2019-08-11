FILE - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

OWANDO – Mamelodi Sundowns went down 2-1 to Otoho d'Oyo in a CAF Champions League preliminary round, first-leg match in Owando, Congo on Sunday afternoon. The visitors paid the penalty early on when Oyo were awared a spot-kick in the 10th minute.

In the 26th minute, the Sundowns defence was found wanting as they leaked a goal from a corner setpiece.

With the visitors looking for a way back into the match, worse was to follow when their skipper Hlompho Kekana was sent from the field five minutes before the break.

Sundowns showed great character in taking the game to the hosts in the second half and were rewarded with a goal in the 76th minute, when midfielder Thapelo Morena fired home an effort from 25 metres out.

FULL TIME | Otoho D'Oyo 2️⃣ - 1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns FC#Sundowns #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 11, 2019

The Chloorkop-based club has a busy time ahead of them, as they travel to take on Chippa United in league action in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. This is followed by a home MTN 8 cup match against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Next is a home league outing against Cape Town City on August 20, before the return leg home fixture against Oyo, scheduled for August 24.

African News Agency (ANA)