Sundowns' Katlego Malebane, 13, off to Morocco as ball girl for Saturday's Wafcon final

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns' Under-15 player Katlego Malebane has flown to Morocco to feature as one of the ball girls at the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on Saturday night. The Under-15 prodigy will be the only South African ball girl in attendance as Banyana Banyana and hosts Morocco lock horns in a tantalising final clash.

Story continues below Advertisement

Katlego who is currently being coached by first-team striker Rhoda Mulaudzi was elated at the opportunity. “I am excited about this wonderful news that I have been selected to represent South Africa as a ball girl at the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” said Malebane. "It will be an opportunity for me to see some of the best women footballers in Africa playing for the ultimate prize.

“I began playing for the club at eight years of age. I started by playing with the boys and later, I began to play with the girls," she said. "I have enjoyed my time with the club and the coaches have paid lots of attention to my development as a young footballer.” Katlego’s mother, Nomsa Malebane expressed her gratitude to Sundowns for the opportunity to develop her craft. “When we got the news of Katlego’s trip to Morocco, we were filled with immense happiness," said Malebane.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Tears of joy rolled down my cheeks because this opportunity means so much to the family. We are so grateful to the club for the efforts in place to harness the talent of this kid. We thank the coaches, scouts and everyone associated with the youth team of this great club.” Malebane praised Katlego's attributes that have made her an outstanding ball girl. “She is a very attentive and instinctive kid. She is sharp and vigilant during games, which makes her a real asset. This opportunity will broaden her mind because she will be interacting with her peers, as well as professionals in Morocco.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I urge all parents to pay close attention to their young ones and their keen interests. I implore them to listen and attend to their needs because they have lots of ideas that can be channelled positively,” Mrs Malebane. Katlego hopes to make the most of her experience as South Africa and Morocco square off in a mouth-watering encounter to determine who wins the continental showpiece. IOL Sport