PRETORIA - Victory came at a high cost for the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld last night, Sundowns losing Thapelo Morena to a horrific injury in the second half of their Nedbank Cup clash against SuperSport United.
The right back appeared to break his ankle midway through the second half in an attempt to clear the ball away from Onismor Bhasera.
Morena, who had played an influential role as the creator of this last 32 clash, was stretched off after his foot appeared to have gone loose at the ankle and turned the other way round.