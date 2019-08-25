Mamelodi Sundowns' women's hammered Richmond in the final of the National Women's League. Photo: @SAFA_net/Twitter

SOWETO – Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Richmond Ladies 7-0 in the final match of the SA Football Association (SAFA) National Women's League at the Nike Centre in Soweto on Sunday. Controversy surrounded the initiative which was set to celebrate women in their special month, as SAFA confirmed earlier this week that they did not have an official sponsor, and had not secured prize money for the players nor broadcasting rights for the event.

Speaking at the stadium during the soccer match,SAFA president Danny Jordaan said although the association was proud of the progress of the tournament, they were also working on the technical and logistical aspects of it to ensure it improves and sustains longevity.

"We have spoken to La Liga that we should have some exchanges of our management team to go to Spain and see how things are done on a technical level,” said Jordaan.

“It is the first week tournament and some of the players are from Richmond and QwaQwa so facilities are a problem too. We'll have more games where teams alternate and play at the best facilities.”

African News Agency (ANA)