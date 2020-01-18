The two Tshwane giants were in negotiations about a potential deal in this transfer window but couldn’t agree terms.
Modiba will be staying with Matsatsantsa A Pitori for the next six months. Sundowns were desperate to capture his signature but SuperSport chief executive Stanley Matthews confirmed to Independent Media that Modiba was not going anywhere.
“The Aubrey Modiba move to Sundowns has been called off. I’ve been anticipating that Aubrey might be going to Sundowns. If he left, I would have been forced to buy another player. But because Aubrey is staying, we don’t need to have somebody else. Our business is done basically (this season),” Matthews stated.
Modiba is currently out injured but that didn’t stop Sundowns from hustling for his signature.