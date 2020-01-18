SuperSport explain Modiba no-deal









Aubrey Modiba will no longer be leaving Supersport United for Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns have missed out on the signature of SuperSport United superstar, Aubrey Modiba. The two Tshwane giants were in negotiations about a potential deal in this transfer window but couldn’t agree terms. Modiba will be staying with Matsatsantsa A Pitori for the next six months. Sundowns were desperate to capture his signature but SuperSport chief executive Stanley Matthews confirmed to Independent Media that Modiba was not going anywhere. “The Aubrey Modiba move to Sundowns has been called off. I’ve been anticipating that Aubrey might be going to Sundowns. If he left, I would have been forced to buy another player. But because Aubrey is staying, we don’t need to have somebody else. Our business is done basically (this season),” Matthews stated. Modiba is currently out injured but that didn’t stop Sundowns from hustling for his signature.

“Yes, we’ve had talks with Sundowns about Aubrey. They haven’t got anywhere. The talks are off. From our side, we couldn’t agree terms with Sundowns. Apparently the player couldn’t agree terms either. That deal is 100% off,” he added.

SuperSport have also extended the contract of Ronwen Williams by five more years at the club. At the end of the five years, it will mean that he has spent 20 years at one club.

Said Matthews: “We are really excited about that. He has been with the club since the age of 12. He comes from our academy. I’m really, really proud because I’ve seen in my time in South African soccer where a player comes through a club at the age of 12 years old and spends 20 years there.”

The club’s top marksman, Bradley Grobler, has also been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates but he is also staying with SuperSport.

“We will be extending (with) Bradley Grobler but we don’t really need to because he has two and a half years left on his contract anyway. But we have offered him an extra time on his contract. But it is not something we were worried about. He is not for sale and he is not going anywhere,” Matthews said.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have also signed Iqraam Rayners on a pre-contract from Stellenbosch FC. According Matthews, Rayners is expected to join them in July and before that he will see out his contract with the Western Cape club.

